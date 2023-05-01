Sgt. Joshua Gonyea Conduct tail rotor maintenance on a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 24, 2023. He is currently serving with Delta Company, 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission.
(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7782703
|VIRIN:
|230324-Z-OD139-0027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT