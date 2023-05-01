Sgt. Michael Hollingsworth (left) and Spc. Cody Roote replace the cargo door weather seal on a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 24, 2023. They are currently serving with Delta Company, 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 05:17 Photo ID: 7782704 VIRIN: 230331-Z-OD139-0075 Resolution: 4207x6310 Size: 4.24 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.