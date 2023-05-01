Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying [Image 4 of 6]

    Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Michael Hollingsworth (left) and Spc. Cody Roote replace the cargo door weather seal on a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 24, 2023. They are currently serving with Delta Company, 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)

    This work, Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

