Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying

Spc. Daniel Godbehere, from Arizona Army National Guard, works on replacing a tail rotor boot on a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Apr. 19, 2023. Godbehere is currently attached to Delta Company 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission.

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ