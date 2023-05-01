Spc. Armando Hernandez conducts tail rotor maintenance on a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 24, 2023. He is currently serving with Delta Company, 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 05:17 Photo ID: 7782701 VIRIN: 230324-Z-OD139-0023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.71 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.