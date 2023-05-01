Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying [Image 5 of 6]

    Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Spc. Daniel Godbehere, from Arizona Army National Guard, works on replacing a tail rotor boot on a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Apr. 19, 2023. Godbehere is currently attached to Delta Company 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)

