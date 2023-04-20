Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A crew chief assigned to the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit marshals a F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7774592
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-EM877-1218
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.2 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
