A pilot assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron conducts preflight checks on a F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Training exercises like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7774596
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-EM877-1080
|Resolution:
|7364x4909
|Size:
|15.96 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT