Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A pilot assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron conducts preflight checks on a F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Training exercises like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

