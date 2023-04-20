Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off from Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Training exercises like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
05.02.2023
05.03.2023 04:56
7774591
230502-F-EM877-2051
2629x1753
1.97 MB
CLARK AIR BASE, PH
9
1
