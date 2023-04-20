A pilot assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron walks toward a lineup of F-16 Fighting Falcons before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 04:55 Photo ID: 7774588 VIRIN: 230502-F-EM877-1066 Resolution: 7136x4757 Size: 15.47 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.