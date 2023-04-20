Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines [Image 4 of 11]

    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A pilot assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron walks toward a lineup of F-16 Fighting Falcons before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 04:55
    Photo ID: 7774588
    VIRIN: 230502-F-EM877-1066
    Resolution: 7136x4757
    Size: 15.47 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines
    Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    PAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Cope Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT