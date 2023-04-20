Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A crew chief assigned to the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducts preflight checks on a F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. By strengthening alliances and partnerships with key Allies like the Philippines, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 04:55
|Photo ID:
|7774589
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-EM877-1149
|Resolution:
|3696x2464
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
