Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A crew chief assigned to the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducts preflight checks on a F-16 Fighting Falcon before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. By strengthening alliances and partnerships with key Allies like the Philippines, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

