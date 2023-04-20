Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis before a flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Training exercises like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

