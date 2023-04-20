Fighting Falcons Flock to the Philippines

A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off from Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 2, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
