Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16]

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jahsiah Keating, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron heavy repair apprentice, stands after a procedure known as “slash and splash” – where he slashes a bag of cement and splashes it with water – ready to pour it into a large, pre-cut hole during a simulated damaged runway repair as part of a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete on a simulated runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 02:27
    Photo ID: 7772152
    VIRIN: 230427-F-NR913-0629
    Resolution: 5437x3617
    Size: 860.61 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise
    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT