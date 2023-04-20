Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 15 of 16]

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment flight directs a loader to clear broken concrete during a base wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. The Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and leveling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 02:27
    This work, Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    excellence
    readiness

