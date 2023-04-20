Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment flight directs a loader to clear broken concrete during a base wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. The Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and leveling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

