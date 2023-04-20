A group of Airmen create a crater at a training pad during a simulated Rapid Airfield Damage Repair routine training during a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. RADR is a multi-staged process used to quickly and effectively repair airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 02:27
|Photo ID:
|7772141
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-NR913-0139
|Resolution:
|4903x3262
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
