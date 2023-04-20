A group of Airmen create a crater at a training pad during a simulated Rapid Airfield Damage Repair routine training during a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. RADR is a multi-staged process used to quickly and effectively repair airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 02:27 Photo ID: 7772141 VIRIN: 230427-F-NR913-0139 Resolution: 4903x3262 Size: 1.34 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.