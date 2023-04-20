U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jahsiah Keating, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron heavy repair apprentice, pours cement powder during a procedure known as “slash and splash” – where he slashes a bag of cement and splashes it with water – ready to pour it into a large, pre-cut hole during a simulated damaged runway repair as part of a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 02:27 Photo ID: 7772146 VIRIN: 230427-F-NR913-0306 Resolution: 2634x1881 Size: 239.56 KB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.