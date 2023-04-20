Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy equipment and construction flight Airmen operated heavy equipment in collaboration with 100th Civil Engineer Squadron structural specialists to create and fill a crater for a routine Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training during a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. RADR is a multi-staged process which quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

