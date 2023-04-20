U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a simulated crater to be repaired during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair routine training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. Conducting RADR training keeps CES teams proficient in the skills required to fill and set concrete in quickly thus ensuring airfields retain maximum operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023
Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu