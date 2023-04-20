Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 14 of 16]

    Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a simulated crater to be repaired during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair routine training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. Conducting RADR training keeps CES teams proficient in the skills required to fill and set concrete in quickly thus ensuring airfields retain maximum operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

