A U.S. Air Force assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron operates an excavator to clear concrete during a simulated runway repair as part of a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2023. The 100th CES Airmen used a variety of equipment including excavators and loaders to practice removing damaged concrete and base course on a simulated runway. They practiced repair, break up and removal of concrete, before mixing and pouring new, quick-drying concrete and leveling it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 02:27
|Photo ID:
|7772148
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-NR913-0402
|Resolution:
|2734x3417
|Size:
|669.12 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dirt Boys perform RADR during base exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
