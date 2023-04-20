Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All-Domain Joint Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    All-Domain Joint Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230422-N-NO803-2001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 fly in formation above the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. VFA-94 is attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, currently underway in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7768631
    VIRIN: 230422-N-NO803-2001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Domain Joint Exercise [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All-Domain Joint Exercise
    All-Domain Joint Exercise
    All-Domain Joint Exercise
    All-Domain Joint Exercise
    All-Domain Joint Exercise
    All-Domain Joint Exercise
    All-Domain Joint Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    joint exercise
    VFA-94
    NIMCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT