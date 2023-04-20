Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Domain Joint Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    All-Domain Joint Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230422-N-NO803-2003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, an E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, a B-1B Lancer from the 34th Bomb Squadron, and a B-52 Stratofortress from the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly in formation during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft traveled from multiple directions to integrate, demonstrating the credibility of forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in history. Interoperability of joint forces reassures allies and partners that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is ironclad. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7768624
    VIRIN: 230422-N-NO803-2003
    Resolution: 4659x3203
    Size: 972.67 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Domain Joint Exercise [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 68
    joint exercise
    VAQ-139
    VFA-94
    NIMCSG

