230422-N-NO803-2003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, an E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, a B-1B Lancer from the 34th Bomb Squadron, and a B-52 Stratofortress from the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly in formation during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft traveled from multiple directions to integrate, demonstrating the credibility of forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in history. Interoperability of joint forces reassures allies and partners that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is ironclad. (U.S. Navy photo)

