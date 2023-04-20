230422-N-NO803-2002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 and an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of VFA-137 conduct airborne refueling during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. VFA-94 and VFA-137 are attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, currently underway in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7768630
|VIRIN:
|230422-N-NO803-2002
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
