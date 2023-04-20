230422-N-NO803-2006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 34th Bomb Squadron conducts airborne operations during an all-domain joint exercise with U.S. Navy squadrons attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy aircraft traveled from multiple directions to integrate, demonstrating the credibility of forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in history. The bomber’s lethal, long-range precision strike capabilities influences decision making of the nation’s competitors and reassures allies and partners that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is ironclad. (U.S. Navy photo)

