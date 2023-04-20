Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Domain Joint Exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    All-Domain Joint Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.22.2023

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230422-N-NO803-2006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 34th Bomb Squadron conducts airborne operations during an all-domain joint exercise with U.S. Navy squadrons attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy aircraft traveled from multiple directions to integrate, demonstrating the credibility of forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in history. The bomber’s lethal, long-range precision strike capabilities influences decision making of the nation’s competitors and reassures allies and partners that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is ironclad. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7768628
    VIRIN: 230422-N-NO803-2006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    CVN 68
    joint exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    NIMCSG

