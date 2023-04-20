230422-N-NO803-2004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 and a B-1B Lancer from the 34th Bomb Squadron fly in formation during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft traveled from multiple directions to integrate, demonstrating the credibility of forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in history. Interoperability of joint forces reassures allies and partners that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is ironclad. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7768626
|VIRIN:
|230422-N-NO803-2004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
