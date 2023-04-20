230422-N-NO803-2005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 fly in formation during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. VFA-94 is attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, currently underway in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7768627
|VIRIN:
|230422-N-NO803-2005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, All-Domain Joint Exercise [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT