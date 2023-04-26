Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

U.S. Airmen assigned to U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) speak with students during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. Airmen from AFCENT, the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron participated in the event to give students a look at various careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

