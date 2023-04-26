Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Students race while carrying fire hoses during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. Firefighters from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron brought a fire engine to show students, allowed them to blast targets with water from the hose, and race with the heavy hoses against each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7762433
    VIRIN: 230421-F-DV125-1071
    Resolution: 6812x4542
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day
    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day
    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day
    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day
    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    firefighter
    afcent
    career day
    earth day
    20 fw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT