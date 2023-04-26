Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

Students race while carrying fire hoses during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. Firefighters from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron brought a fire engine to show students, allowed them to blast targets with water from the hose, and race with the heavy hoses against each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

