Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Smith, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) firefighter, helps a student aim a fire hose during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. The 20th CES spearheaded the partnership with High Hills, putting on the event for 430 students for the second year in a row. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

