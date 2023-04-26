Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Foster, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) fuels, environmental and safety non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks with students during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. Airmen from the 20th LRS, the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron and Air Forces Central participated in the event to give students a look at various careers within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

Date Taken: 04.21.2023
Location: SUMTER, SC, US