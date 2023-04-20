Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Smith, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES)...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Smith, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) firefighter, helps a student aim a fire hose during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. The 20th CES spearheaded the partnership with High Hills, putting on the event for 430 students for the second year in a row. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen) see less | View Image Page

SUMTER, S.C. - Airmen from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), and U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) brought the fun to High Hills Elementary School for a combined Earth Day and Career Day event on April 21.



“We’re celebrating the Earth because today is Earth Day,” said Mary Kay Norton, High Hills Elementary School principal. “This is the second year we’ve partnered with the 20th CES for this event, and I hope that every year we’re going to get better at it.”



Firefighters from the 20th CES brought a fire engine to show students, allowed them to blast targets with water from a fire hose, and race with the heavy hoses against each other.



“We hope that we inspire even one of these students to become a firefighter, because it is such a rewarding job,” said Senior Airman Noah Jackson, 20th CES firefighter.



Other members of the squadron set up a game with water bottles and cornhole boards to teach about recycling.



On the Career Day side of the event, Airmen from the 20th LRS and AFCENT spoke with students about opportunities and careers in the Air Force, alongside representatives from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other professions such as law enforcement and healthcare.



“I just want to say thank you to everyone who made this event possible, and made it a big hit,” said Norton. “The kids are already telling me ‘this is great!’”