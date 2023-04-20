Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SUMTER, S.C. - Airmen from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), and U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) brought the fun to High Hills Elementary School for a combined Earth Day and Career Day event on April 21.

    “We’re celebrating the Earth because today is Earth Day,” said Mary Kay Norton, High Hills Elementary School principal. “This is the second year we’ve partnered with the 20th CES for this event, and I hope that every year we’re going to get better at it.”

    Firefighters from the 20th CES brought a fire engine to show students, allowed them to blast targets with water from a fire hose, and race with the heavy hoses against each other.

    “We hope that we inspire even one of these students to become a firefighter, because it is such a rewarding job,” said Senior Airman Noah Jackson, 20th CES firefighter.

    Other members of the squadron set up a game with water bottles and cornhole boards to teach about recycling.

    On the Career Day side of the event, Airmen from the 20th LRS and AFCENT spoke with students about opportunities and careers in the Air Force, alongside representatives from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other professions such as law enforcement and healthcare.

    “I just want to say thank you to everyone who made this event possible, and made it a big hit,” said Norton. “The kids are already telling me ‘this is great!’”

    volunteer
    firefighter
    afcent
    career day
    earth day
    20 fw

