    Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Foster, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) fuels, environmental and safety non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks with students during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. Airmen from the 20th LRS, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Air Forces Central spoke with students about opportunities and careers in the Air Force, alongside representatives from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other professions such as law enforcement and healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    This work, Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    firefighter
    afcent
    career day
    earth day
    20 fw

