Team Shaw, High Hills Elementary celebrate Earth Day

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Foster, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) fuels, environmental and safety non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks with students during a combined Earth Day and Career Day event at High Hills Elementary School, Sumter, S.C., April 21, 2023. Airmen from the 20th LRS, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Air Forces Central spoke with students about opportunities and careers in the Air Force, alongside representatives from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other professions such as law enforcement and healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

