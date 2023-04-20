Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 4 of 11]

    SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Elias Zani 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The audience stands aghast after a U.S. Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon comes screaming into view during the SoCal Air Show, March Air Reserve Base, April 22, 2023. The Southern California Air Show showcased airframes from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corp. and Air Force as well as several civilian aviation airframes in a family-friendly environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7758906
    VIRIN: 230422-F-CK890-1052
    Resolution: 4705x6587
    Size: 15.95 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Elias Zani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SoCalAirShow #ReserveReady #ReserveResilience #MarchARB #TeamMarch

