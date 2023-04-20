Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 7 of 11]

    SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Capt. Elias Zani 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Callie Hewitt, a 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs officer, explains what visitors should bring to the SoCal Air Show to ABC 7 during an early morning interview at March Air Reserve Base, April 23, 2023. The Southern California Air Show offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani)

    Date Taken: 08.21.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 20:21
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Elias Zani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SoCalAirShow #ReserveReady #ReserveResilience #MarchARB #TeamMarch

