A family stands amid the static displays while the U.S. Thunderbirds perform during the SoCal Air Show family day, March Air Reserve Base, April 21, 2023. Families and aviation enthusiasts alike gathered at the Southern California Air Show to marvel at thrilling performances, headlined by the U.S. Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7758903 VIRIN: 230421-F-CK890-1047 Resolution: 7793x5566 Size: 9.76 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Elias Zani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.