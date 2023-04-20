SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together

Ed Hamill performs stunts in his Folds of Honor Biplane during the SoCal Air Show, March Air Reserve Base, April 21, 2023. Families and aviation enthusiasts alike gathered at the Southern California Air Show to marvel at thrilling performances, headlined by the U.S. Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani/Released)

