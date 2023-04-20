Ed Hamill performs stunts in his Folds of Honor Biplane during the SoCal Air Show, March Air Reserve Base, April 21, 2023. Families and aviation enthusiasts alike gathered at the Southern California Air Show to marvel at thrilling performances, headlined by the U.S. Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7758904
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-CK890-1016
|Resolution:
|5121x7169
|Size:
|18.18 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Elias Zani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
