SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together

The audience continues watching the U.S. Thunderbirds performance while a 4-ship of F-16 Fighting Falcons is seen circling around in the background at the SoCal Air Show, March Air Reserve Base, April 22, 2023. The Southern California Air Show showcased airframes from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corp. and Air Force as well as several civilian aviation airframes in a family-friendly environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani)

