    SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together [Image 11 of 11]

    SoCal Air Show 2023 Brings Southern California Together

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.1682

    Photo by Capt. Elias Zani 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Justin Wilbur, a 452 Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician, responds to interview questions during the SoCal Air Show, March Air Reserve Base, April 23, 2023. The Southern California Air Show showcased airframes from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corp. and Air Force as well as several civilian aviation airframes in a family-friendly environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias Zani)

    #SoCalAirShow #ReserveReady #ReserveResilience #MarchARB #TeamMarch

