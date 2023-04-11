Herberth Gaekel, far left, 612th Air Base Squadron fire inspector, walks foreign attaches from across the region through a fire training facility during their visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 19, 2023. During their trip, foreign attaches learned about the capabiltiies Joint Task Force-Bravo can provide to the region. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7750810
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-GO396-128
|Resolution:
|6192x3950
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
