Herberth Gaekel, far left, 612th Air Base Squadron fire inspector, walks foreign attaches from across the region through a fire training facility during their visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 19, 2023. During their trip, foreign attaches learned about the capabiltiies Joint Task Force-Bravo can provide to the region. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 7750810 VIRIN: 230419-F-GO396-128 Resolution: 6192x3950 Size: 2.35 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.