Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Henderson Brenner, Joint Task Force-Bravo command surgeon, delivers a medical capabilities brief to members of a defense attaché visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from seven Central and South American partner nations, including Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador, received briefs on key Joint Task Force-Bravo efforts during their visit. JTF-Bravo works side-by-side with region partner forces to build and sustain humanitarian aid and disaster relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

