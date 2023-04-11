Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

José M. Zelaya, Honduras Minister of Defense, and U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, listen to a brief on the CH-47 Chinook and JTF-B’s air support capabilities during a defense attaché visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from Central and South American partner nations received briefs on key JTF-B capabilities that help strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7750805
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-PJ703-006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
