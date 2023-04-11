José M. Zelaya, Honduras Minister of Defense, and U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, listen to a brief on the CH-47 Chinook and JTF-B’s air support capabilities during a defense attaché visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from Central and South American partner nations received briefs on key JTF-B capabilities that help strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 7750805 VIRIN: 230419-F-PJ703-006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.74 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.