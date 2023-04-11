Defense attachés receive a brief on the CH-47 Chinook and Joint Task Force-Bravo’s air support capabilities during a visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from Central and South American partner nations received briefs on key Joint Task Force-Bravo capabilities that help strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7750804
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-PJ703-005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.71 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
