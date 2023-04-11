Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

A foreign attaché representative takes a picture during a medical capabilities brief during a visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from seven Central and South American partner nations received briefs on key Joint Task Force-Bravo efforts during their visit. JTF-Bravo works side-by-side with regional partner forces to build and sustain humanitarian aid and disaster relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
