    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 3 of 9]

    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A foreign attaché representative takes a picture during a medical capabilities brief during a visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from seven Central and South American partner nations received briefs on key Joint Task Force-Bravo efforts during their visit. JTF-Bravo works side-by-side with regional partner forces to build and sustain humanitarian aid and disaster relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

