U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs Honduras Minister of Defense José M. Zelaya and foreign attaches from across the region during their visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 19, 2023. Part of JTF-B's vision is to be a persistent trusted partner throughout the region, as well as provide U.S. Southern Command agile response options. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 7750809 VIRIN: 230419-F-GO396-037 Resolution: 5954x3325 Size: 2.09 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.