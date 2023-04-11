Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 8 of 9]

    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.19.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs Honduras Minister of Defense José M. Zelaya and foreign attaches from across the region during their visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 19, 2023. Part of JTF-B's vision is to be a persistent trusted partner throughout the region, as well as provide U.S. Southern Command agile response options. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 10:55
    Photo ID: 7750809
    VIRIN: 230419-F-GO396-037
    Resolution: 5954x3325
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano
    Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    readiness
    CENTAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT