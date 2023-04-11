U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs Honduras Minister of Defense José M. Zelaya and foreign attaches from across the region during their visit to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 19, 2023. Part of JTF-B's vision is to be a persistent trusted partner throughout the region, as well as provide U.S. Southern Command agile response options. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7750809
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-GO396-037
|Resolution:
|5954x3325
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
