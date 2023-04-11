Honduras MoD, foreign attaches visit Soto Cano

Foreign attaches from Central and South America receive a brief from U.S. Army Spc. Maria Palacios, 394th Field Hospital Det. 2 operating room specialist, during an attaché visit April 19, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Representatives from Central and South American partner nations received briefs on key Joint Task Force-Bravo capabilities that help strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

