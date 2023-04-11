8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

Senior Airman D’andre Goodson (right), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, uses a joint chemical agent detector on another Airman during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. JCAD’s are capable of detecting the presence of chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial vapors in both a concentrated and wide dispersal area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

