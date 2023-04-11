Senior Airman D’andre Goodson (right), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, uses a joint chemical agent detector on another Airman during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. JCAD’s are capable of detecting the presence of chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial vapors in both a concentrated and wide dispersal area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 04:34
|Photo ID:
|7750234
|VIRIN:
|230420-F-HF074-1137
|Resolution:
|4748x3289
|Size:
|824.44 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT