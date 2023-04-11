8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

Senior Airman Charles James (left), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, utilizes a joint chemical agent detector during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. A JCAD is used to detect the presence of chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial vapors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

