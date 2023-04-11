Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem [Image 3 of 7]

    8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Charles James (left), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, utilizes a joint chemical agent detector during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. A JCAD is used to detect the presence of chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial vapors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:35
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing

