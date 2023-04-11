8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

Senior Airman Charles James, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, sanitizes his gloves during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. The EOD team members were tested on their ability to operate in a hazardous environment while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

