8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Senior Airman D’andre Goodson (right), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Senior Airman D’andre Goodson (right), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, uses a joint chemical agent detector on another Airman during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. JCAD’s are capable of detecting the presence of chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial vapors in both a concentrated and wide dispersal area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, conducted chemical munition decontamination training at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023.



The training event included scenarios where EOD members were tasked to mitigate hazards from leaking chemical munitions. The EOD team members were tested on their ability to operate in a hazardous environment while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear.