    8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

    Senior Airman D'andre Goodson (right), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, conducted chemical munition decontamination training at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023.

    The training event included scenarios where EOD members were tasked to mitigate hazards from leaking chemical munitions. The EOD team members were tested on their ability to operate in a hazardous environment while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:35
    Story ID: 442958
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    #8thCES #EOD #MOPP #Training #CBRN #Kunsan #WolfPack

