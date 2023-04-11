8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, conducted chemical munition decontamination training at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023.
The training event included scenarios where EOD members were tasked to mitigate hazards from leaking chemical munitions. The EOD team members were tested on their ability to operate in a hazardous environment while wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear.
