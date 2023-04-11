8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

Senior Airman D’andre Goodson (right), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, assists Airman 1st Class James Devlin (left), 8th CES EOD technician, with donning protective plastic coverings at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. The coverings provide extra protection to EOD members while they handle hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

