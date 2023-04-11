Explosive ordnance technicians from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, sanitize their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. The frequent sanitization of MOPP gear helps mitigate the risks associated with hazardous materials and limits the possibility of contamination outside the secure area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:35 Photo ID: 7750232 VIRIN: 230420-F-HF074-1125 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.97 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.